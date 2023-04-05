World

Trump gets legal relief in defamation case by Stormy Daniels

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 05, 2023, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Donald Trump gets a legal relief in defamation case filed by Stormy Daniels

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump secured $121,000 in legal fees from porn star Stormy Daniels after she lost a defamation case against him on the same day he was indicted in a case related to alleged "hush money" payments made to her. Notably, Daniels is already paying an amount of $500,000 in this case on the order of the court.

Why does this story matter?

Trump, who is under arrest on criminal charges for allegedly paying pornstar Daniels $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 presidential election, pleaded not guilty before a Manhattan court. He allegedly paid off Daniels to silence claims of his extramarital sexual encounter.

However, Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts, including falsifying business records.

Trump's lawyer Harmeet Dhillon shared the news

Trump's lawyer, Harmeet Dhillon, went to Twitter and posted a copy of the order issued by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in California. "Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning," she wrote. The civil lawsuit is unrelated to Trump's arrest or the charges brought against him in New York, but both involved Daniels.

What Dhillon tweeted about the court order

A little about the defamation case

Daniels sued Trump in 2018 after he tweeted about her, calling her allegations that an unknown person threatened her in a parking lot to keep silent about her alleged affair with Trump a "total con job." Per CNN, federal Judge S James Otero dismissed the lawsuit in October 2018, stating Trump's statement was "protected by the First Amendment."

What charges did the Manhattan court level against Trump

The decision by California's 9th Circuit Court in a defamation case came on the same day that New York's Manhattan Court framed 34 felony counts against Trump in the hush money case. The 16-page indictment alleges Trump illegally paid $1.3 million to cover up his affair with Daniels. Trump allegedly paid the money through his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

What other charges does Trump face

Aside from the hush money, Trump is accused of falsifying his company's business records to cover his tracks. He is also facing separate criminal charges for allegedly attempting to overturn his election loss in Georgia in 2020 and handling classified documents after leaving office.