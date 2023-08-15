US: Arrest warrant issued for Trump, 18 aides

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 15, 2023 | 12:02 pm 2 min read

An arrest warrant has been issued for former US President Donald Trump and his 18 allies

An arrest warrant was issued for former US President Donald Trump and his 18 allies on Monday night (local time). Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis gave them till 12:00pm on Friday to surrender voluntarily. The warrant came as Trump and his aides were indicted in Georgia on 13 felony charges regarding his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential elections.

Why does this story matter?

This is Trump's fourth indictment in five months while he is campaigning for the upcoming US presidential election in 2024 as a Republican nominee. The probe is focused on Trump's actions during the two-month period between his loss and his supporters rioting at the US Capitol while lawmakers certified the victory of President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Case based on laws used against mobsters

The indictment came as a result of an investigation spanning over two years. The charges against Trump in the 97-page indictment include racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery, and filing false documents, among others. His co-defendants include former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. The case reportedly relies on laws typically used against mobsters.

What are the charges against Trump

Trump and his aides allegedly tampered with voting machines in one Georgia county and stole data. The indictment says they pressured Georgia's Republican secretary of state to find the required votes to keep him in power and made bogus voter fraud claims. They also allegedly tried to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the voters' will and appoint new electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

Trump, aides described as members of 'criminal organization'

The indictment said, "Mr. Trump and...other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Mr. Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Mr. Trump." The document describes Trump and his aides as members of a "criminal organization" and part of an "enterprise" that operated in Georgia and other states.

Democrat witch hunt: Trump on cases

Meanwhile, Trump is campaigning by propping himself up as the only former president to face criminal charges. He claims that the cases against him are a "witch hunt" by the ruling Democrats to remove him from the presidential race.

