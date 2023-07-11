World

'Absurd': Zelenskyy slams NATO for delay in Ukraine membership

'Absurd': Zelenskyy slams NATO for delay in Ukraine membership

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 11, 2023 | 06:45 pm 2 min read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed NATO for not setting deadline for Ukraine membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday slammed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for not setting a timeline for Ukraine to join the military alliance. Terming the response "absurd," he said there appears to be no willingness to invite Ukraine to NATO or make it a member of the alliance. Zelenskyy said the delay was motivating Russia to continue its terror in Ukraine.

Why does this story matter?

In 2008, NATO agreed to make Ukraine a member but provided no timeline or accession process. Last year, the 31-member alliance said Ukraine cannot join NATO while the war was ongoing as this would trigger NATO Article 5's mutual defense clause and draw all members into the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Ukraine too agreed to it but urged them to set some timeframe and mandatory procedure.

For Russia, delay means motivation to continue terror: Zelenskyy

In a strong-worded tweet, Zelenskyy said, "It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the alliance." "This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine's membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror," he said.

Zelenskyy says NATO adds vague conditions for inviting Ukraine

Zelenskyy termed NATO's response "unprecedented" and "absurd" for not setting the timeframe for the invitation or the membership. "At the same time vague wording about 'conditions' is added even for inviting Ukraine," he tweeted. His response came after the NATO summit in Lithuania resolved on Tuesday to "extend an invitation" to Ukraine when "allies agree and conditions are met," per The Financial Times.

Check Twitter post by Zelenskyy

Allies' stance on Ukraine's NATO membership

Reportedly, the United Kingdom wants Ukraine's membership process fast-tracked, while the Baltic states and eastern European nations want the alliance to come clear on conditions for Ukraine to meet. However, some allies, including the United States and Germany, expressed caution, wanting Kyiv to tackle internal administrative issues first. They are also concerned that NATO might be dragged into the war.

Share this timeline