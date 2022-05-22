World

Davos preps for World Economic Forum; Ukraine on agenda

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 22, 2022, 12:16 pm 3 min read

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to speak at WEF Davos 2022.

The stage is set for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting to begin in Davos, Switzerland. Many global leaders, including those from India, are anticipated to participate and discuss the Ukraine crisis, and climate change, among other global issues. The high-profile annual convention will begin with a welcoming reception on Sunday evening and conclude on Thursday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The annual meeting of 2021 could not take place physically, while the 2022 one had to be postponed owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the discussions will revolve around the summit theme 'History at a Turning Point'.

Notably, government policies and corporate strategies are on the agenda to be take up in the backdrop of the pandemic, Ukraine crisis, and geo-economic difficulties.

Participation Who are participating in the summit?

Following a two-and-a-half-year break, the summit will bring together almost 2,500 international leaders and specialists. As per the WEF, over 50 heads of government or state are expected also to attend the event. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are among those expected to speak.

India at Davos Who will represent Indian delegation?

Three Union ministers, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Hardeep Singh Puri, will lead the India delegation at Davos this year. Several state leaders, including two chief ministers, Basavraj S Bommai and YS Jaganmohan Reddy, as well as KT Rama Rao from Telangana, Aditya Thackeray from Maharashtra, and Thangam Thennarasu will be attending the event besides several public figures, and CEOs,

Agenda What is on agenda at WEF 2022

According to WEF, the event ushers in a key new era of global responsibility and collaboration. It said that topics addressed in the meeting would be global collaboration; economic rebalancing; society, equity, and global health; nature, food, and climate; industrial transformation; innovation, governance, and cybersecurity. Impact methods, new frontiers, believable future scenarios, and presenting answers to the most pressing challenges would be the focus.

Details Work done by WEF for past 2 years

The World Economic Forum has stepped up its impact activities during the last two years. It has worked on a variety of subjects, including COVID-19 and climate change, as well as education, technology, and energy governance. Initiatives such as delivering improved education and skills to one billion people by 2030, as well as several critical environmental and governance projects, were diligently pursued.

Representation Civil society, young leaders will be in attendance too

More than 200 leaders from NGOs, social entrepreneurs, academics, labor organizations, faith-based and religious groups, as well as over 400 media leaders and reporters, will represent civil society in the annual meeting. The Forum will also host and bring together young leaders, with 100 members of the Forum's Global Shaper and Young Global Leader groups in attendance.