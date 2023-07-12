Here's why Britain's screenwriters are rallying against AI

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 12, 2023 | 06:23 pm 3 min read

The members of WGGB have highlighted the concerns as well as benefits of AI use for creative writers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been making lives easy for many at work. But it's also being deemed as a threat, especially to writers. Now, after their counterparts in the United States of America, British screenwriters are also fearful of AI's future, leading to rallies in the United Kingdom. Here is everything to know about their concerns and the risks and benefits of AI usage.

Why does this story matter?

The US is witnessing a strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) which has been going on for a couple of months now. One of the key reasons behind their agitation is the use of AI. As a way to show solidarity with their US counterparts, members of the Writers Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) have also mentioned their concerns over AI's use.

Writers are fearful of losing their jobs to AI

According to a survey conducted by WGGB, at least 65% of UK writers are of the opinion that their incomes are at risk of going down because of the increased use of AI for writing. The survey report also said that about the same number (61%) of people are fearful of losing their jobs at the hands of AI.

AI poses a threat to poets, creative writers, and lyricists

The usage of AI has been going up lately in the creative fields such as screenwriting. As per an early impact assessment by OpenAI, those who are most exposed to the threat from technology are creative writers, poets, and lyricists. Following this, WGGB members have now put out an official policy that speaks about AI's possible benefits as well as its risks.

Concerns highlighted by WGGB

In its policy, the writers' body listed out multiple points which it sees as its major concerns regarding AI. Suppression of pay, decreased job opportunities, copyright infringement, lack of adequate government regulation, and use of a writer's work without their permission are some of the highlighted concerns. The body also said that writers should receive money if their work is being used by AI.

Body said AI's ethical use can help in diversifying careers

Apart from highlighting its major concerns, the writers' body also spoke about the benefits of AI on a writer's career, provided it is used ethically. The WGGB wrote about how AI, at present, can't accurately copy the professional writers' standards but may do so in the future. It also said that if used ethically, transparently, and responsibly, it'll help in diversifying and sustaining careers.

