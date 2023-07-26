She went to US to study, found starving on streets

She went to US to study, found starving on streets

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 26, 2023

A woman from Hyderabad who went to the US to pursue a master's degree, was found on a street in Chicago in a destitute condition

A woman from Telangana's Hyderabad, identified as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, who went to the United States (US) to pursue a master's degree, was found on a street in Chicago in a destitute condition after her belongings were stolen. Zaidi's mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring her back home, India Today reported.

No contact for last two months: Zaidi's mother

In her letter to Jaishankar, Fatima said that her daughter went to pursue a master's degree from Trine University in Detroit in August 2021 and kept in touch. However, she couldn't contact her daughter for the past two months. Recently, two youths hailing from Hyderabad informed Fatima that her daughter was starving on the streets and was battling depression.

Indian Consulate in Chicago acknowledged Zaidi's condition

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan shared a video of Zaidi along with her details. Simultaneously, Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Khaleequr Rahman also shared the video with details. The Indian Consulate in Chicago took note of Zaidi's condition.

A man is heard offering her help in the video

In the video, a man can be heard asking her about her condition. She said she was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she became weaker after her blood samples were taken. The man can be seen offering her food and advising her to return to India. She said an Afghani man helped her while she was in Ohio.

She was very studious: Social media user

