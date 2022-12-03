India

Hyderabad university professor arrested for molesting foreign student

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 03, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

The Cyberabad Police on Saturday arrested a University of Hyderabad (UoH) senior professor over alleged charges of molesting an international student, the police confirmed. As a result of this incident, students gathered at the front of the main gate of the university and staged a protest, seeking the safety of female students inside the college campus.

What actually happened?

The Thailan student, who could only speak her native language, was reportedly invited to the professor's residence within the university campus vicinity on Friday evening to share a book. As per the official complainant, the accused was home alone and incited the student to have alcohol and later tried to take advantage of the situation.

Accused booked under IPC Section 354

Later on, the student filed a complaint with the help of another professor, K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), told Indian Express. As a result, the 62-year-old professor has been booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police also said that since the student can't communicate in Hindi or English, a translator has been asked to record her statement.

Visuals of students protesting at the main gate of Hyderabad University

Telangana | Students protest in Hyderabad University campus following the incident where a professor allegedly molested an international student of the University. The Professor has been taken into custody by Cyberabad Police. pic.twitter.com/lJTq5aPy45 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

Reactions to the incident

In an official release on Saturday, the university strongly condemned what happened and announced that the senior professor "is placed under suspension with immediate effect." Meanwhile, the UoH students' union also released an official statement criticizing the incident and alleged that the Thai student was sexually assaulted. "We strongly condemn the apathy and deliberate incompetence of the administration in handling the issue," it stated.

Teacher sent to judicial remand

"As of now, it is a case of outraging the modesty of the student. We are investigating. Unfortunately, she speaks only her native language," K Shilpavalli said. "He is under arrest and is being sent to judicial remand," he added.

Students' union demands justice

While calling for a protest, the union asked faculty members and students of the campus community to come together at the main gate on Saturday to hold authorities accountable and called for prompt action from the university's management. "It is a crucial moment to come in solidarity to ensure safety for all the students of this campus," they stated in its release.