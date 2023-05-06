World

Wanted pro-Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Panjwar shot dead in Lahore

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 06, 2023, 10:17 pm 2 min read

Two unidentified gunmen reportedly shot dead a Khalistani terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar on Saturday in Lahore, Pakistan, The Indian Express reported. Panjwar, alias Malik Sardar Singh, was attacked while walking near his house in Sunflower Society in Lahore's Johar town at around 6:00am. His bodyguard and one of the assailants were also killed in the ensuing gunfight.

Dal Khalsa leader confirmed Panjwar's death: Reports

The head of the radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa—Kanwar Pal Singh—confirmed Panjwar's death in the attack by two motorbike-borne gunmen. "According to our information, he was on a morning walk when two gunmen shot him dead," said Singh. Panjwar's gunman, provided to him by the Pakistan government, opened fire at the shooters, killing one of them and injuring the other, he claimed.

Panjwar's linked to inter-gang rivalry over narcotics

Panjwar's killing is probably linked to an inter-gang rivalry over narcotics, as he was actively involved in drug trafficking using drones in Punjab, India Today reported citing sources. It was stated that he had been mostly involved with drugs rather than terror activities lately.

Who was Paramjit Singh Panjwar?

Panjwar was born in Tarn Taran's Panjwar village in Punjab in 1960. He was a prominent leader of the KCF, which is designated as a terrorist organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by India. He stayed in Lahore, Pakistan, and operated from there for many years. Notably, the Dal Khalsa included his image on their Nanakshahi Calendar issued in 2020.

Centre accused Panjwar of facilitating infiltration into India

According to the Central government, Panjwar had been arranging arms training for youths in Pakistan and subsequently facilitating infiltration into India. "He had been broadcasting highly seditious and separatist programs on Radio Pakistan, intended to incite minorities against the Government of India," it said. Panjwar was accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the Punjab Police.