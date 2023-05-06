World

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla crowned at coronation ceremony

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 06, 2023, 07:40 pm 1 min read

Charles legally became the king after the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo credit: Twitter/@Coronation2023)

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were crowned in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday. Notably, Charles legally became the king after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year. The 74-year-old became the oldest British monarch to have St. Edward's 360-year-old crown on his head as he graced the 14th-century throne.

Here's the video of King Charles's crowning

God save the King, tweets Rishi Sunak

Following King Charles's coronation, United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak tweeted, "God save the King!" Moreover, from India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, arrived to witness the historic moment. Meanwhile, United States (US) First Lady Jill Biden also attended the event and was on the list of 2,000 guests, which included world leaders, members of the royal family, and celebrities.