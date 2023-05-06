World

King Charles III to be crowned in coronation ceremony today

King Charles III to be crowned in coronation ceremony today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 06, 2023, 12:41 pm 3 min read

Here's all you need to know about King Charles III's coronation ceremony

King Charles III is all set to be crowned on Saturday at London's Westminster Abbey in a grand ceremony that is expected to be brimming with royal rituals and splendor that date back over 1,000 years. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will also be crowned and granted the title of queen consort. So, here's all we can expect from the much-anticipated coronation ceremony!

Why does this story matter?

Charles succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, following her demise in September last year after reigning for seven decades.

After Saturday's coronation ceremony, the 74-year-old will go down in the history books as the oldest British monarch to have St. Edward's 360-year-old crown on his head as he graces the 14th-century throne at Westminster Abbey.

Around 2,000 people to attend Charles's crowning ceremony

The crowning ceremony of Charles, the coronation of the first British king since 1937, will reportedly be attended by roughly 2,000 people. This is just a fraction of the over 8,000 guests who were present at Westminster Abbey in 1953 during the late Elizabeth II's crowning. High-profile guests, including heads of state, former prime ministers, and royal family members, will reportedly attend the coronation.

Charles, Camilla to arrive in iconic Diamond Jubilee State Coach

As per the news outlet Al Jazeera, Charles and Camilla will reach the coronation venue in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which will be pulled by six Windsor Grey horses and escorted by the king's bodyguard members. Furthermore, the coronation ceremony will then start with music playing in the background selected by the 74-year-old king.

Know about Charles's golden robe

As per reports, Charles will wear the same royal robes that his late mother wore for her coronation in 1953. The golden Imperial Mantle, first designed in 1821 for Charles's grandfather King George IV, will be worn over an embroidered robe made of gold silk, the Supertunica. Furthermore, Prince William will also assist during the service by putting a ceremonial robe on his father.

Prices Harry, Andrew to be present at ceremony

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are also going to attend the coronation ceremony but will have no formal role in the proceedings. The princes will also be absent from the public procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned king from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the end of the coronation ceremony.

Meghan Markle's to skip crowning ceremony

Meanwhile, one of the other talking points will be the absence of Harry's wife and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. In an official statement, the palace said, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Post-ceremony schedule for Charles, Camilla

After the ceremony, Charles and Camilla will return to the palace on the Gold State Coach. They will be then joined by other royal family members and nearly 4,000 Commonwealth and British brigades. The couple and other British royals will also make a traditional appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, with a fly-past by military aircraft.