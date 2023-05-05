World

Wagner boss Prigozhin threatens to withdraw troops from Ukraine's Bakhmut

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 05, 2023

Wagner Group's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened to pull out his troops from the Ukraine's Bakhmut citing lack of ammunition

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, threatened to pull out his troops from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after Wednesday, citing a lack of ammunition. In a video, Prigozhin is seen standing next to scores of corpses dressed in combat fatigues, which he claimed were his men. He demanded supplies while abusing Russia's military top brass.

Why does this story matter?

The group's mercenaries have been fighting alongside Russian troops for months against Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut. The city reportedly holds tactical importance in the Russia-Ukraine war.

It was earlier reported that Russia could face mutiny from the Wagner Group because of lack of ammunition.

Prigozhin previously made similar threats and accused the Russian defense ministry of "treason," but eventually backpedaled, calling it "military humor."

70% ammunition shortage, claims Prigozhin

Calling out Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in the expletive-laden video published on the Wagner Group's Telegram channel, a furious Prigozhin questioned the whereabouts of the supplies. He said, "We have a 70% ammunition shortage! Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where the [beep] is the ammunition?" He also accused them of "hanging out in expensive clubs."

TW: Expletives, dead bodies, and an irate Prigozhin

Casualties could have been five times lesser: Prigozhin

Prigozhin claimed that the number of casualties among his troops would have been five times lower if they had received sufficient supplies. "Your children are enjoying their lives, making videos for YouTube. Do you think that you are the masters of this life and that you have the right to control their lives?" he said, adding that those men went there as volunteers.

Wagner troops agreed to stay in Bakhmut until Victory Day

Furthermore, Prigozhin said his troops have agreed to stay in Bakhmut until Wednesday to help Russia mark Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. In March, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Russia seizes control of Bakhmut, it will be an "open road" for it to capture other cities in the country.

Wagner Group emerged during 2014 annexation of Crimea

Notably, the Wagner Group emerged in 2014 during the Russian annexation of Crimea and is believed to have been fueling separatist movements in Ukraine's Donbas region. Per Russian media, the region wants to join Russia but is being attacked by Ukrainian forces. The group is known for providing mercenaries to Russia and its allies, such as Syria's President Bashar al-Assad.