Pentagon launches online portal for you to report UFO sightings

Written by Rishabh Raj September 01, 2023 | 10:45 am 2 min read

The website is currently in the development stage

The Pentagon has launched a new website, AARO.mil, dedicated to reporting and learning about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs. Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, Director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), stated that the platform would serve the dual purpose of making AARO's discoveries accessible to the public and helping people submit their own UAP sighting reports. The website's launch signifies the growing attention and credibility given to the UAP issue within the Pentagon.

AARO's mission: Unraveling UAP mysteries

AARO was established to address UAPs. Its mission is to "minimize technical and intelligence surprise by synchronizing scientific, intelligence, and operational detection identification, attribution, and mitigation of unidentified anomalous phenomena in the vicinity of national security areas." According to the US Department of Defense, UAPs refer to unidentified aerial objects, as well as objects that move across various domains like air, water, or space. This also includes unidentified underwater objects that might be connected to the aforementioned categories.

These reports will help build a detailed historical archive

The AARO website features archives for congressional reports and briefings, press releases, and as many as eight videos showing UAPs. It also includes a function for accepting reports from current or former US government employees, service members, or contractors with direct knowledge of US government programs or activities related to UAPs dating back to 1945. These submissions will enable the office to compile a comprehensive historical archive of such incidents, as requested by Congress.

The goal is national security

The website, currently in the development stage, does not openly discuss potential extraterrestrial sources for UAPs. One reason why US government officials are getting more worried about UAPs is because they could be intrusions from other countries like Russia or China. In February this year, a balloon from China was spotted floating over the US airspace and was shot down by an Air Force fighter jet.

