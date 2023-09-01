Garena Free Fire MAX's September 1 codes: How to redeem

September 01, 2023

The redeemable codes are valid for a limited duration (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX's "Devil May Cry Ring" event is rumored to make a comeback, offering players a chance to win themed rewards like an arrival animation, emote, Hunter Nero costume, legendary USP Gun skins, and a motorbike. The event might run from September 2 to 14, 2023, and will be available on India, Bangladesh, Singapore, and European servers. To participate, players need to use diamonds for spins, potentially earning tokens that can be exchanged for desired items.

Check out the codes for September 1

Use the redeemable codes for September 1 to get the in-game items for free. FJFUYIKT8UZAYRQ, FD2V3EGRUITF8GU, F7YVCHJIF8TUY6M, FKHBOIUFYHNM5KT. F6Y09IUKGLFO8AY, FTGEHRFY6T5SREQ, FDFG2JU3I4ERTUG, FHNMDLOR9I598U6. FJHYLOHPGIKRJM5, FK6O79IUHYGFDJS, FI8U76TQ5RED2CV, F3BGERJKTIGVU7Y. FCHDJSIORTIKJYK, FOB9IGU7YHEJTYN, FFYT6UE8A7HG34, FUITGY6TVBHJEU. FI5YHJKI8YAT4Q, FE2CFBH4J7YTCS, FKEOR5I6UJYHKL, FOP0FRUJ5K6LYU. FPIKOLPO0987UY, FRAEQD2CVFH3UE, F4Y6FTRCBSHAJU, FQ7Y61TRFG34JT. FI5U6JHYMHKBOV, F9FIUDYEHRJKTL.

Here's how to redeem the codes

To unlock free items using redeemable codes in Garena Free Fire MAX, head over to the redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in with your gaming account. Once logged in, simply enter one of the redeemable codes into the text box, confirm it, and voilà! Your rewards will appear in your mailbox within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

Don't miss the MAC10 x AUG Ring event

The MAC10 x AUG Ring event is ongoing until September 11, 2023. Players can spend in-game currency to snag exclusive gun skins during this limited-time event. So, gear up and grab those skins while you can!

