Technology

Android gets Unknown Tracker Alerts to safeguard against Bluetooth tracking

Written by Akash Pandey July 28, 2023 | 05:02 pm 3 min read

Unknown Tracker Alerts currently work with Apple AirTags (Photo credit: Google)

Google announced Unknown Tracker Alerts at I/O 2023, and it has now begun rolling out to devices using Android 6.0 or higher versions. The feature aims to safeguard users from unwanted Bluetooth tracking, and the potential risks associated with such activities. When enabled, users will receive notifications if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is traveling with them. They can also manually scan for nearby trackers.

Why does this story matter?

Bluetooth trackers are devices that can make finding items easier but can also be misused for tracking someone's whereabouts. The new feature aims to protect users from the risks associated with Bluetooth trackers, such as invasion of privacy, stalking, and theft. It offers a way to protect against unwanted tracking and currently works with Apple AirTags. However, it will expand to other brands eventually.

Automatic alerts for unknown trackers

On a compatible Android device, Unknown Tracker Alerts will notify you if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is found to be traveling with you. Click on the on-device notification to learn more about the tracker, and see a map of where it was discovered with you. Use "Play sound," and the tracker will make a noise, letting you locate it without its owner's knowledge.

You can take immediate action

Once you realize you're being followed by an unknown Bluetooth tracker, you need to take action. Try placing the tracker close to your phone's back to see if it reveals its serial number or some owner information, like their phone number's last four digits. Additionally, you can get instructions on how to physically disable the tracker to prevent further location updates from being shared.

Scan manually for nearby trackers

Sometimes, it's better to look around for trackers without waiting for an alert. Therefore, Google has integrated a manual scan feature to let users check if there are any trackers nearby. For a manual scan, head to Settings > Safety and emergency > Unknown tracker alerts and tap on "Scan Now." It will take around 10 seconds for your device to list nearby trackers.

Google's new feature: Is it a game-changer for security?

Bluetooth trackers can make finding items easier. However, there are some risks associated with such gadgets. Google's new facility is a step toward safeguarding users' privacy and security while minimizing any risks connected to Bluetooth tracking. The success of the feature will depend on how well users respond to it and how well it blocks unwanted tracking.