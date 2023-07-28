Technology

NASA to introduce its own no-cost, ad-free streaming service soon

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 28, 2023 | 04:24 pm 3 min read

The streaming platform will be released later this year (Photo credit: NASA)

NASA is all set to launch NASA+, its own streaming platform later this year. It will feature live broadcasts and original video series. Notably, NASA+ will not show ads and will require no subscription. It will be accessible for free through the agency's iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile browsers, and media players such as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

Why does this story matter?

Currently, NASA provides a live broadcast of its mission launches and other important events on its website and social media platforms like YouTube. While those have been quite easy to access, NASA+ will provide a whole new user experience, one that's far more convenient. What will work in favor of NASA+ is that it will not have limitations of ad interruptions and subscription costs.

Inspiring future generations through accessible content

NASA+ could have a significant impact on public engagement with space exploration by making scientific content more accessible to a broader audience. The original video series along with the host of other interesting content which will be streamed on the platform could serve as an inspiration to the next generation of scientists and engineers and to the public in general.

NASA is redesigning its web and app platforms

In addition, NASA is working on revamping its digital presence. The agency aims to merge information about its missions, research projects, and forthcoming programs like Artemis into a new web and app experience. As of now, the space agency has dedicated websites for each of its various space and exploration programs. Now, the information will be consolidated from all of them.

NASA intends to better communicate its work to the public

NASA+, the upgraded NASA app, and improved web experience could make it easier for people to learn about NASA's missions and research projects. This in turn could lead to increased public support for the agency's broader goals. By transforming its digital presence, NASA hopes to better communicate its work to the public and inspire more people to get involved in space exploration.

Beta version of the upgraded web experience is accessible now

The new web and app experience will provide navigation and search functions to make it easier to access information across NASA websites. The agency plans to keep updating the libraries and websites and add new content to them in the future. If you are interested, you can access the beta version of the upgraded web experience right now from: https://beta.nasa.gov/