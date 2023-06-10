Technology

Microsoft's Bing Chat now supports voice input on desktop platform

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 10, 2023, 03:42 pm 2 min read

Bing Chat is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4

Microsoft is adding a long-requested feature to Bing Chat, which changes the way we interact with the chatbot on desktops. The AI chatbot now supports voice mode on the PC version of Edge, giving users the ability to speak their prompts out loud instead of typing them. Simply tap the microphone button present on the Bing Chat box and ask your queries aloud.

Why does this story matter?

Microsoft's initiative to bring voice mode to Bing Chat on desktop comes after the company's decision to discontinue Cortana on Windows later this year. The AI chatbot will now have the ability to listen to and respond to questions on the Edge browser on PCs. Individuals can ask questions using their voice — and the chatbot will respond with a voice of its own.

Voice interactions will help improve the user experience

Except as an accessibility feature, voice interaction with desktop computers is something that's largely been ignored. However, by including voice chat on the desktop, Bing has altered the scenario. Interactions via voice commands will help create a more seamless experience on the Edge for PCs. Bing Chat will answer questions and the search engine will offer links to websites.

Simply use the microphone button to access the ability

Till now, a user needed to type out prompts/queries to get a response from Bing Chat on desktops. This made it fall behind Siri or Google Assistant which can be interacted with voice commands, making them more practical. Through voice support, Bing Chat users on desktops will be able to avail the convenience of voice input simply by pressing the microphone icon.

Voice inputs can be given in five languages

Voice interaction for Bing Chat on desktop platforms is two-way. It is currently available in five languages including English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin. Microsoft says that additional languages are "on the way."

Microsoft to make Windows Copilot available later this year

After adding voice interaction for Bing Chat on the desktop version of Edge browser, the tech giant is now working on integrating its AI-powered Copilot into Windows 11 as a more capable replacement for Cortana. When Windows Copilot will be available, it'll reside in the taskbar and allow answers to general queries, summarize content, and adjust PC settings, among others.