Flipkart's Super Saver Sale: iPhone 13 gets huge price drop

Apple's iPhone 13 is currently selling with discounts worth Rs. 11,000 via Flipkart. The Super Saver Sale for this year is live on the e-commerce website, and if you've been willing to get an iPhone, this might be the right time. The device gets an IP68-rated body, an OLED display, 12MP cameras, an A15 Bionic chip, and more. Have a look at the offer.

On the official website, the iPhone 13 is listed at Rs. 69,900 for its 128GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, this model is selling at Rs. 58,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 10,901. The benefit is applicable to all color variants. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 30,000 off in exchange for an eligible smartphone.

The iPhone 13 sports a wide notch for the selfie camera and Face ID gadgetry. It gets an aluminum frame and IP68-rated body. The phone has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, 1,200-nits peak brightness, and 460ppi pixel density. The display is protected by ceramic glass along with an oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance.

The iPhone 13 is fitted with dual rear cameras comprising a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) camera. The device films 4K videos at 60fps via front and rear snappers.

The iPhone 13 is fueled by an A15 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is shipped with iOS 15, and draws fuel from a 3,240mAh battery that supports 23W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity duties on the 5G phone are handled by Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.

Two years after its release, the iPhone 13 still offers a great value-for-money deal in terms of features, performance, and overall user experience. The device bears an OLED screen, industry-leading water resistance rating, capable cameras, and good battery life. It can be considered by anyone planning to switch from Android to iOS, or willing to replace their old iPhone (iPhone 11 or previous-generation models).