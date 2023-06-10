Technology

Teaser AI pairs users with dating chatbots: How it works

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 10, 2023, 01:19 pm 3 min read

We have seen artificial intelligence (AI) growing from a novelty to an all-conquering force in a short span. In the past few months, there isn't much AI has not touched. That includes dating. Teaser AI can attest to that. If you're wondering what it is, it is an AI-based dating app. Let's see how it works.

Why does this story matter?

AI has the potential to revolutionize online dating. It can change the way we connect with people and find potential partners. From offering more personalized matchmaking to sparking and facilitating conversations, AI can be very useful in online dating. However, AI has its pitfalls. From ethical quandaries to algorithm bias, there are many things to consider while using AI in dating apps.

Teaser creates an AI personality that mimics a user

Teaser AI is not an app that contains AI chatbots with whom you can build a relationship. No, it's not in any way related to the Hollywood movie Her. Instead, the app uses AI to create a chatbot that mimics users' interests and personalities. Before you swipe right to left on a person, you will have the opportunity to chat with their AI avatar.

Users can talk to chatbots before approaching prospects directly

Teaser creates the AI avatar of users by asking a set of questions at the account creation stage. The chatbot's personality will depend on answers to those questions. The purpose of the chatbot is to talk to potential suitors. Instead of striking up a conversation with prospects directly, users can chat with the chatbot to get a feel of what's on the other side.

AI will help reach the icebreaker quickly: Teaser AI

Some people might consider this as using AI to replace people. According to the company, that's not the case. Teaser uses AI to help people quickly reach the icebreaker, the firm says. The app is portrayed as an antithesis of current dating apps where small talk can go on for a while. The company believes usage of AI will combat ghosting too.

The AI chatbot can say unexpected things

Teaser imitates a person based on their answer to the initial questionnaire and how they talk while using the app. However, it is not free from hallucination. "Our AI might say some crazy s**t," the app's notice says. And it does say crazy 'stuff.' Do people really want an untrustworthy AI screening potential partners? Well, we'll find out the answer to that soon.