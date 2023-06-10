Technology

Why Realme 11 Pro is better than OPPO F23 5G

Realme 11 Pro and OPPO F23 5G are equipped with dual stereo speakers

The Realme 11 Pro is now official in the Indian market. The device is aimed at buyers seeking a mid-range smartphone with a premium-looking display, capable primary camera, power-efficient chipset, and a long-lasting battery. Starting at Rs. 23,999, the phone appears to be a better alternative to the OPPO F23 5G, which was launched recently. Here's why Realme 11 Pro is preferable.

The Realme model gets an in-display fingerprint reader

The Realme 11 Pro and OPPO F23 5G sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. While the former has an in-display fingerprint scanner and looks more premium due to its curved screen, the latter settles for a side-mounted reader and a conventional design. Dimensions-wise, they measure 8.2mm in thickness, but the 11 Pro is marginally lighter (185g v/s 192g) than the F23 5G.

The handsets support a 120Hz refresh rate

The Realme 11 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED panel with HDR10+ and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. In comparison, the OPPO F23 5G has a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPS LCD screen. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Realme model has a higher touch response rate (360Hz v/s 240Hz) and a brighter display (950-nits v/s 680-nits) than F23 5G.

The 11 Pro has a 100MP (OIS) main camera

The Realme 11 Pro houses a 100MP (f/1.75, OIS) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, paired with an LED flash. The OPPO F23 5G gets a 64MP (f/1.7) main, 2MP (f/2.4) macro, and 2MP (f/3.3) microlens, along with an LED flash. The F23 5G has a 32MP (f/2.4) front camera, as opposed to the 11 Pro with a 16MP (f/2.45) snapper.

The devices support 67W fast-charging

The Realme 11 Pro is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset, with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The OPPO F23 5G gets a Snapdragon 695 chipset, with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The devices boot Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 and ColorOS 13.1, respectively. They pack a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 67W fast-charging.

How much do they cost?

The Realme 11 Pro bears a price tag of Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively. Customers get flat Rs. 1,000 bank discount. The OPPO F23 5G is available for purchase at Rs. 24,999 via Amazon and OPPO's official website. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,500 discount using leading bank cards.

Realme 11 Pro is a clear winner

The Realme 11 Pro is better than OPPO F23 5G in terms of looks and performance. In comparison to F23 5G, the 11 Pro gets a superior-quality display, a higher-resolution primary camera, a more capable chipset, a faster storage format, and better software support. In addition, the 11 Pro is also less expensive than the OPPO model, which makes it even more considerable.