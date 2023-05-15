Technology

What is Samsung DeX mode, PC-like interface coming to Flip5

The Galaxy Z Flip5 handset is expected to be launched in late July. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is set to soon launch its fifth-generation foldable smartphones, namely the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5. A report by SamMobile has revealed that the Flip5 model might offer DeX, a tool that lets you create a PC-like interface from your Galaxy smartphone. If that's the case, the upcoming handset will be the smallest Samsung Galaxy phone to support DeX.

Samsung has emerged as one of the winners in the foldable smartphone segment with brands like OPPO and Google competing to attract buyers interested in the futuristic form factor. The tech giant recorded 80% of the total foldable smartphone sales in 2022.

Samsung's upcoming fifth-generation foldable smartphones are tipped to come with premium features, including better productivity through the DeX mode.

What is DeX mode?

Samsung DeX allows you to use your smartphone on a larger display, like a TV or PC, giving you a "closer look" at videos or documents. It is important to mention that it is not the same as screen mirroring, which simply lets you cast your smartphone on a bigger screen. The DeX tool lets you turn your smartphone or tablet into a PC.

What you can do with the DeX tool?

DeX gives a similar interface to a desktop, including a taskbar and resizable windows. The interface can also be customized by changing the wallpaper, theme, and font size. The tool also lets you write or draw on a compatibility device using the S Pen.

Which Samsung devices support Dex?

At present, DeX is available on the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra line-up of smartphones and Tab S4, S6, S7, and S8. The Flip5 is said to get the feature as well. We do not know if the tool will be released to other foldable phones through a future software update.

Flip5 will feature a 6.7-inch foldable display

Talking about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip5, it is said to sport a 3.4-inch AMOLED outer screen and a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Per leaks, the handset will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is expected to boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box. It might support 25W wired fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in late July

Samsung will launch the new Galaxy Z Flip5 at the company's 'Unpacked' event, which might happen in the last week of July. Pricing and availability details will be revealed at the time of launch but we expect the handset to cost around Rs. 90,000.