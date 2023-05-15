Technology

Motorola Edge 40 arriving on May 23: What to expect

Motorola Edge 40 arriving on May 23: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey May 15, 2023, 06:45 pm 2 min read

Motorola Edge 40 has Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers

Motorola has revealed the launch date for its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40, in India. It will be introduced on May 23 via Flipkart. To recall, the phone recently debuted in the global markets with striking highlights such as an IP68 rating, 144Hz AMOLED curved screen, 50MP optically stabilized main camera, and wired and wireless charging support. Here's what's on offer.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola's entry-level E-series and mid-range G-series smartphones are well-received in India.

However, its flagship Edge-lineup models like Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion have failed to impress customers, owing to OnePlus and Samsung's dominance in the segment.

The brand has now repositioned itself to attract potential buyers, with the feature-rich Edge 40, which could be a big hit if priced competitively.

The device is IP68 rated for protection against dust/water

Motorola Edge 40 features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Its Lunar Blue trim has an acrylic back, whereas the Nebula Green and Eclipse Black variants sport a vegan leather back. The phone packs a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 8-bit pOLED screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 402ppi pixel density, 360Hz touch response rate, and 1,200-nits peak brightness.

It has a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The Motorola Edge 40 offers a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 50MP (f/1.4, OIS) quad-pixel main camera and a 13MP (f/2.2, AF) 120° ultra-wide autofocus sensor, along with a dual LED flash. Up front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) quad-pixel selfie camera.

The handset supports 68W wired fast-charging

The Motorola Edge 40 is powered by a Dimensity 8020 SoC, which is basically a rebranded Dimensity 1100 chip, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 13, and houses a 4,600mAh battery, supporting 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The 5G phone offers nano-SIM, e-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 40: Pricing and availability

The official price and availability details of the Motorola Edge 40 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch on May 23. However, it is expected to be launched under Rs. 40,000.