Registered, speed post merging from September: How it affects you?

India Post has announced that it will be merging its registered and speed post services from September 1. The move is aimed at streamlining operations, reducing costs, and offering faster delivery with better tracking under a single system. After the merger, customers who earlier used registered post for secure delivery will now have to use speed post for similar needs.

Service continuity Key features to remain intact India Post has assured that key features like proof of delivery and addressee-specific delivery will continue to be offered as value-added options even after the merger. However, the final pricing for this combined service is still being finalized. The Postal Department has already started setting up larger integrated mail centers to handle increasing volumes more efficiently.

Mixed reactions Consumer representatives welcome the move Consumer representatives have welcomed the modernization of India Post's services but have urged the department not to pass on the entire operational cost to users. Until August-end, both registered and speed post services will continue as usual. However, from September onward, senders will have to book all secure/urgent mail as speed post under the new structure.