FASTag annual pass starts August 15: How to apply

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched the FASTag Annual Pass to ease travel on National Highways (NH) and National Expressways (NE). Starting on August 15, private vehicle owners can activate this new pass for up to 200 toll-free trips or one year of uninterrupted travel. The initiative is aimed at saving time and money by allowing a single payment instead of multiple toll charges. So, how to apply? Let's see.

Method Steps to apply for the pass The annual pass comes at a cost of ₹3,000 for the base year of 2025-26. To activate it, users have to apply via either the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app or the NHAI website. The system verifies vehicle details via the VAHAN database and is limited to private cars, jeeps, and vans. Commercial vehicles are not eligible for this facility and any misuse will result in deactivation.

Usage guidelines What happens after vehicle verification Once the vehicle details are verified, users have to pay the fee online. The activation process usually takes around two hours. Once activated, the pass is valid for all NH and NE toll plazas managed by NHAI. However, on state highways, local roads or parking lots, FASTag will work as a regular tag and normal charges will be applicable.