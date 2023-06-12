Technology

WhatsApp Communities v/s Channels: How the two features differ

Written by Akash Pandey June 12, 2023 | 01:44 pm 3 min read

WhatsApp introduced Channels last week

WhatsApp has introduced its long-awaited feature, Channels. Using it, the company aims to build the "most private broadcasting service available." While Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to share text, photos, videos, stickers, or polls with their followers, Communities primarily focus on organizing group conversations on the platform. So, how do the two facilities differ? Let us find out.

Communities are now available to all

Communities is a major update to how people connect on WhatsApp in the groups that matter to them. The feature started to roll out last year in November and was made available to everyone within a few months. Channels is a long-requested add-on introduced by WhatsApp a few days back. Initially, it's available to select organizations in Colombia and Singapore.

Channels is a one-to-many broadcast tool

Communities bring similar-or-related groups into a single-parent group. For example, a school teacher administering Grade 1 to 10 WhatsApp groups, can add the groups to their community. Channels are a one-to-many broadcast tool, used by admins to send updates or create polls. These can be joined by individuals. While updates in Community groups may stick around, history in Channels will disappear after 30 days.

Admins have full control over Channels

Communities and Channels are a good way to stay updated with respect to important announcements or emergency alerts. However, in Communities, individuals can have two-way conversations. When an update is sent to a community, all the community groups and their members get alerted and can respond. Contrarily, in Channels, only admins have the command. They can share updates, and even block screenshots and forwards.

How to get started?

To get started with Communities, click on the "Communities" tab on your Android or iOS device. Now, tap on "Start your community," assign a name, and add groups that are administered by you. To follow a specific channel, head to the "Updates" tab and click on the "+" sign adjacent to channel name, or use an invite link. A searchable directory is also underway.

Channels are not end-to-end encrypted

The members of the community groups can only see the Community information, and not the details related to the participants outside their groups. Only the community owner/admin can see all the participants. On Channels, the admin's contact/profile photo isn't shown to followers. Likewise, following a channel doesn't reveal your phone number to the admin, and others. While Communities are end-to-end encrypted, Channels are not.