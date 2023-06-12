Technology

Reddit blackout starts today: Here's why subreddits are protesting

Written by Athik Saleh June 12, 2023 | 12:25 pm 4 min read

Reddit is in trouble. The app could be a shell of itself for the next few days as thousands of subreddits plan to go dark starting today. The platform dubbed "the front page of the internet" will be dark for at least 48 hours. Here, we take a look at what made Redditors so unhappy they decided to call for a blackout.

Reddit decided to charge third-party apps for API access

In April, Reddit made a controversial decision to charge developers for access to its API (application programming interface). Access to API allows third-party apps to run alternative Reddit apps for users who don't like the official one. According to Reddit, it needs to be "fairly paid to continue supporting high-usage third-party apps." This is where it all started.

Reddit's decision irked developers and Redditors

Reddit's decision irked many third-party app developers. Several app makers have said the platform's decision can threaten their apps' survival. The platform's plan to charge third-party apps for API access also annoyed users. However, what escalated the issue is Reddit's treatment of Apollo, the most popular Reddit app on iOS. Apollo, like other third-party apps, has played a significant role in popularizing Reddit.

Several third-party apps announced their shutdown due to new pricing

Reddit is yet to announce the details of its new API pricing. It seems the company plans to charge $12,000 per 50 million API requests. Apollo's creator Christain Selig said Reddit could charge him as much as $20 million a year, making it impossible for the app to continue. Reddplant, Sync, and 'rif is fun for Reddit' have also announced their shutdown.

Over 7,000 communities are going dark

An outraged Reddit community announced a 48-hour blackout to protest the platform's new API pricing. According to Reddark, a site tracking the protest, over 7,000 communities have promised to go dark. Out of that, nearly 5,500 subreddits have already gone dark. This includes five of the 10 most popular communities such as r/gaming﻿﻿, r/Music﻿, ﻿r/todayilearned, r/pics, and r/aww.

Some communities will remain private indefinitely

When a subreddit goes dark, it becomes private. This means the outside world will not have access to these communities. Most subreddits will restrict access for 48 hours, while some have decided to make their community private indefinitely. The extreme reaction was a result of a recent AMA (ask me anything) by Reddit CEO Steve Huffman.

Reddit CEO's AMA was met with anger

Huffman's AMA was met with universal anger. His answers to questions seemed to enrage an already angry Reddit community. According to the moderators of r/funny, Reddit's sole aim is the looming IPO. Many moderators and users wrote they've lost confidence in Huffman and Reddit's leadership. Reddit users are also disappointed by the lack of communication by the company's leadership.

Reddit will restrict third-party apps from displaying NFSW content

Further, as part of its crackdown on third-party apps, Reddit will restrict them from displaying NFSW (Not safe for work) content starting July 1, when the new policy comes into force. Users want the company to reverse this as well.

Subreddits want Reddit to reverse the policy change

Reddit communities' demand is plain and simple. They want Reddit to reverse the policy change. r/Music will be private starting today "until Reddit takes back their policy change." "In the (somewhat unlikely) scenario that Reddit's leadership has a change of direction that sees the reversal [of] the recent API policy change, we will reopen the subreddit," wrote r/iPhone.

Reddit's response to the blackout has been tame

Reddit's response to the blackout has been mild. Huffman shared a post about the "frustration" experienced by the community over the changes. "We respect when you and your communities take action to highlight the things you need, including, at times, going private. We are all responsible for ensuring Reddit provides an open accessible place for people to find community and belonging," Huffman wrote.