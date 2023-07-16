Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 16 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey July 16, 2023 | 10:25 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX allows players to avail multiple in-game items using diamonds, the in-game currency that can be obtained by shelling out a sizeable amount of real money. However, not every gamer wants to invest resources. Instead, most of them look for other reward-collection strategies. This is where redeemable codes come into play, allowing free access to a host of gaming accessories.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's visually improved battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, is currently restricted to the Android OS. Despite that, it has become extremely popular, having more than 100 million downloads with a favorable rating of 4.1 on the Google Play Store. Hence, as a token of appreciation, game developers publish redeemable codes on a regular basis, allowing individuals to unlock a variety of in-game freebies.

Codes can be redeemed only once per player

Individuals should use their official login credentials to access Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page in order to redeem the codes. The website restricts the use of Guest IDs for code redemption. Furthermore, only Indian players are eligible to redeem the codes. A gamer can claim each code just once. Each character set comes with a limited redemption timeframe.

Check out the codes for July 16

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., July 16, are listed here. GRTHGDRTGDR6TAR, GTDYUR67YHAYQTR, G2F3EGHDFUC7TGD, GFE4JTGNBVEH45R. GTYHB8VUSYHQU27, G63R4FR5GTHV87Y, GTCGDSWH8E4RUYT, GGHJCIXSWTG8E4B. GRH5JTGI8BYVGCB, GDSTHDRTGDRTGRG, GUQYTTH5R6Y5ESG, GVI98YTCGFSVWGB. GH3E4J5TYJGDYET, GGBTHNGIUVYG9B7.

These instructions will help you collect rewards

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the code redemption site at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, access your gaming account using your registered credentials. Enter a code in the text field, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok" to continue. Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be obtained from the game's notification panel.

In-game items are helpful in many ways

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program lets players obtain a range of in-game items without spending real money. These rewards allow more options to customize characters or in-game weapons, which ultimately increase the chances of winning matches and improve the gameplay.