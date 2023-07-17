Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 17 codes: Claim exclusive rewards

Written by Akash Pandey July 17, 2023 | 10:02 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has a favorable rating of 4.3/5 on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has garnered immense popularity among battle royale game players in the Android ecosystem. It accounts for more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Hence, to appreciate players, the creators introduced redeemable codes that allow players to unlock free gaming accessories. The rewards obtained can be used for customizing in-game characters and weapons.

Free Fire MAX was released in India back in September 2021, with improved visuals. The game now allows individuals free access to various items. Each day, a fresh set of codes are published to help gamers redeem a host of exclusive bonuses. The collectibles increase the chances of in-game survival and improve the overall combat experience.

Codes are valid for a specific timeframe

Gamers can claim Free Fire MAX codes through the rewards redemption site only by using their official login credentials. The codes are valid for a limited duration, and they must be claimed within 12-18 hours of release. Besides that, every code is accessible only once per player. It is also specific to gamers on Indian servers only.

Here are the codes for July 17

The Free Fire MAX codes for July 17 are listed here. Utilize them to collect free bonuses. GCNVA2PDRGRZ, XFW4Z6Q882WY, HFNSJ6W74Z48, HHNAT6VKQ9R7. 2FG94YCW9VMV, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, V44ZZ5YY7CBS. 4TPQRDQJHVP4, WD2ATK3ZEA55, E2F86ZREMK49, B3G7A22TWDR7X. MCPW3D28VZD6, FFCMCPSGC9XZ.

How to redeem rewards?

Visit the game's rewards redemption page. Use your registered credential (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK), and log in to your gaming account. Fill in a code into the text box, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok" to continue. Every successful redemption yields a gaming accessory, which is accessible from the game's notification panel within 24 hours of redemption.

