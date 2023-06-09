Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 9: How to redeem

Jun 09, 2023

Free Fire MAX has a download size of 605MB (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX aims to improve the in-game combat experience by offering free items and tokens. Players can unlock a variety of exciting prizes on a daily basis through the rewards redemption program, without needing to shell out real money. Those who are unwilling to spend resources can collect gaming assets using redeemable codes. Here are the codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Since its release in September 2021, Free Fire MAX has experienced a sharp increase in popularity.

The battle royale game has been downloaded more than 100 million times despite being available for Android users only.

Game developers in such a scenario express their gratitude and try to retain the user base by releasing redeemable codes that unlock free rewards.

Codes can be claimed once per player

Individuals are allowed to redeem codes through the rewards redemption webpage only if they have an active gaming account. Guest IDs are not permitted for code redemption. Each redeemable code has a single-use restriction per account. Additionally, codes must be redeemed between 12-18 hours of release. The character set can be accessed only by players on the Indian servers.

Here are the codes for June 9

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. June 9. Use them to collect free bonuses. WEYVGQC3CT8Q, HHNAT6VKQ9R7, 2FG94YCW9VMV, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P B3G7A22TWDR7X, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, XFW4Z6Q882WY, WD2ATK3ZEA55 4TPQRDQJHVP4, HFNSJ6W74Z48, V44ZZ5YY7CBS, 3IBBMSL7AK8G

This is how you can collect the in-game rewards

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). To access your gaming account, sign in using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK ID. Enter a code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok" to continue. Each successful redemption lets you pick up a reward from the game's mail/notification space.

