Lenovo Tab M10 5G is now available: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey July 16, 2023 | 06:02 pm 2 min read

Lenovo Tab M10 5G packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning

Lenovo's latest tablet, the Tab M10 5G, is now up for purchase in India. Priced at Rs. 24,999, the device comes in a sole 6GB/128GB configuration, which is available via the brand's online/offline stores and other e-commerce sites. The tablet offers an immersive cinematic experience and a range of productivity features. Let's find out if it's worth considering in its segment.

The tablet gets a 90Hz LCD panel

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G bears proportional sides, IP52-rated body, and a camera in the top bezel. At the back, it has a dual-tone design. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.3mm thick and weighs 490g. The tablet sports a 10.61-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD screen, with a 15.9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 400-nits brightness, and 72% NTSC Color Gamut. It supports split-screen mode and styluses.

It has an 8MP ToF sensor on the front

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G has a 13MP camera at the back, paired with an LED flash. Up front, it has an 8MP ToF sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 7,700mAh battery

Lenovo Tab M10 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage (1TB expandable). The tablet is shipped with Android 13. Under the hood, it has a 7,700mAh battery, which supports 20W charging and 12 hours of playback. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Price and availability

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G is offered in an Abyss Blue color. The tablet bears a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for its lone 6GB/128GB configuration. It will receive one major OS upgrade and 3.5 years of security updates.

Should you consider the Lenovo Tab M10 5G?

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G is the latest edition in Lenovo's tablet portfolio in India. The device is recommended to anyone seeking a full-fledged Android tablet with 5G connectivity under Rs. 25,000. In addition, the tablet offers a high-refresh-rate display, capable front/rear cameras, the latest OS, and a long-lasting battery backup. It also includes a range of productivity features to carry out day-to-day tasks.