Technology

Amazon Prime Day: Acer's 75-inch 4K TV is 50% off

Written by Akash Pandey July 16, 2023 | 05:24 pm 2 min read

The 75-inch Advanced series TV supports Dolby Vision Atmos (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer not only excels in gaming laptops but also offers some of the best 4K smart TVs in the mid-range segment. If you are planning to replace your old television with a newer, more elegant model, check out the deal on Acer's 75-inch Advanced series TV. It has received huge discounts as a part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale.

Everything to know about the deal

The 75-inch Advanced series TV is currently selling at Rs. 79,999, against its MRP of Rs. 1,49,999. In addition, customers can avail Rs. 2,550 off in exchange for their old television. Up to Rs. 1,500 bank discount is also applicable. Interested customers can also opt for a no-cost EMI plan using leading bank cards. However, they need to check their eligibility first.

The television supports Dolby Vision

The 75-inch Advanced series TV boasts a minimalist design, with its super thin bezels. It is equipped with high-fidelity dual speakers which support Dolby Atmos and produce 40W audio output. The device sports an edge-to-edge display with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 178-degree wide viewing angle. It supports Dolby Vision, MEMC, HDR10/HLG formats, and wide color gamut.

It is equipped with three HDMI ports

The 75-inch Advanced series TV includes three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm universal jack. It has support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Its smart remote can be used to trigger Google Assistant.

The device packs 16GB of onboard storage

The 75-inch Advanced series TV is powered by a quad-core processor, which comes paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The television boots ‎Google TV OS, and gets built-in Chromecast. It supports a host of content streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and more. Each viewer in your family can create a different profile for a more personalized experience.

How to bag the deal?

Head to the product page, and click on "with Exchange" if you have an old television that can be replaced. Now tap on "Buy Now," and check out bank offers and no-cost EMI plans in order to make a purchase.