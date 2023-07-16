Technology

Nothing Phone (1) v/s Phone (2): Check specifications, feature differences

Written by Akash Pandey July 16, 2023 | 05:03 pm 2 min read

The Phone (2) has segmented LED strips with more customization options than Phone (1) (Photo credit: MKBHD)

London-based Nothing recently launched its second-generation smartphone, Phone (2), in India as well as global markets. While the open sale is still a week away, the brand is currently accepting pre-orders for the device. The Phone (2) retains all the best features of Phone (1), and introduces some more meaningful upgrades. Here, we compare the two models to figure out the similarities and differences.

The devices have an in-display fingerprint reader

The Phone (1) sports a left-aligned punch-hole, whereas Phone (2) features a top-centered cutout. They have an in-display, optical fingerprint reader. Both get aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass on front/back, and IP54-rated protection. Dimensions-wise, the Phone (2) is marginally taller (162.1mm v/s 159.2mm), wider (76.4mm v/s 75.8mm), and thicker (8.6mm v/s 8.3mm) than Phone (1). The second-generation model is also slightly heavier (201.2g v/s 193.5g).

Both phones support up to 120Hz refresh rate

Phone (1) sports a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 60-120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, Phone (2) has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Both screens are HDR10+ certified. They support Full-HD+ resolution, 240Hz response rate, and a 10-bit color depth. The Phone (2) bears LTPO display technology. Additionally, it has higher peak brightness (1,600-nits v/s 1,200-nits) than Phone (1).

They feature a 50MP main camera with OIS

The Phone (1) and Phone (2) have IMX766 and IMX890 main camera sensors, respectively, with OIS. Additionally, the devices feature a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide snapper. They shoot 4K videos at 30fps and 60fps, respectively. Up front, they have 16MP IMX471 and 32MP IMX615 camera sensors, respectively. The Phone (2) has a dual-LED flash module, as opposed to the Phone (1) single-unit flash.

The handsets support wired and wireless charging

The Phone (1) uses Snapdragon 778G+ processor, whereas Phone (2) houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage formats remain common. The handsets are shipped with Android 12 and Android 13, respectively, with Nothing OS custom skin. The Phone (2) has a slightly bigger battery (4,700mAh v/s 4,500mAh) than the Phone (1). Both support wired and wireless charging.

Price and availability

The Phone (1) comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, which were announced at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 35,999, and Rs. 38,999, respectively. They now sell at a lesser price. The Phone (2) costs Rs. 44,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. Its 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. It will be available starting July 21, with flat Rs. 3,000 bank off.