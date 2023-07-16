Technology

Amazon Prime Day: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones get attractive discount

Written by Akash Pandey July 16, 2023 | 02:48 pm 2 min read

Sony WH-1000XM5 supports DSEE Extreme tech for real-time restoration of compressed files (Photo credit: Sony)

Amazon's Prime Day sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform, and subscribers can enjoy some of the best deals on consumer electronic products. One such deal is from Sony's audio wearable segment, and it can't be overlooked. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone is currently selling with a huge discount and bank offer. It comes with some of the best features in its segment.

Here's everything to know about the deal

The Sony WH-1000XM5 usually retails for Rs. 29,990, as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 34,990. However, Amazon's current deal reduces the price to just Rs. 25,990. In addition, the e-commerce site is also offering flat Rs. 2,000 discount on all bank cards. No-cost EMI options are available via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

A total of eight microphones are on board

The Sony WH-1000XM5 has an over-the-ear design, featuring cylindrical yokes and a thin headband. On each side, it houses four beamforming microphones, which aid in clear calls and better noise cancellation. The ear cups are rotatable sideways. However, they do lack an inward folding mechanism. The headphone is housed in a handy carrying case and comes in Black, Silver, and Midnight Blue colors.

You get 30 hours of usage with ANC

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers up to 30 hours of audio playback with ANC and 40 hours without ANC. It can be charged using a Type-C cable, and three minutes of quick charge yields three hours of usage.

Each cup packs a 30mm audio driver

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone houses 30mm audio drivers for high-frequency response and rich audio quality. It is powered by an Integrated Processor V1 and Sony's HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1, for a high-end noise-canceling experience. Support for Ambient mode, gesture control, wear detection, and Google Assistant/Alexa assistance is also on board. It features Bluetooth 5.2, multi-point connection, Hi-Res Audio, and Google's Fast Pair technology.

Here's how to bag the deal

Head to the Sony WH-1000XM5 product page. If you wish to make a purchase, click on "Buy Now," and check for the bank offers. Since there is a limited-time discount, you may notice a slight increase in the price tag later.