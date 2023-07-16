Technology

OnePlus Nord CE3 v/s Realme 11 Pro: Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey July 16, 2023 | 12:53 pm 3 min read

OnePlus Nord CE3 and Realme 11 Pro pack dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

The OnePlus Nord CE3 will go on sale in India next month. Initially starting at Rs. 26,999, the handset will be available with some bank discount. At its price point, it'll be a solid alternative to the Realme 11 Pro, which is witnessing a great response in its segment. Here's how the devices stack against each other, and which one should you consider.

The Realme 11 Pro flaunts a curved design

The OnePlus Nord CE3 and Realme 11 Pro offer a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an under-screen fingerprint reader. The latter sports a curved screen, which delivers a more appealing look to it. The Nord CE3 is slightly slimmer (8.2mm v/s 8.7mm) and lighter (184g v/s 191g) than the Realme 11 Pro's vegan leather version and on par with its polycarbonate model.

The devices pack a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus Nord CE3 and Realme 11 Pro sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They are HDR10+ certified and support 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit color depth, 950-nits peak brightness, and a nearly similar screen-to-body ratio. The 11 Pro has a higher touch sampling rate (360Hz v/s 240Hz) than Nord CE3.

The OnePlus Nord CE3 includes a 50MP primary camera

The OnePlus Nord CE3 packs a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree Sony IMX355 ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. The Realme 11 Pro features a 100MP (f/1.75, OIS) OmniVision main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, the devices have a 16MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls.

The handsets are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The OnePlus Nord CE3 houses Snapdragon 782G processor, and comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The Realme 11 Pro uses Dimensity 7050 chip. It comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants. The devices boot Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 and Realme UI 4.0, respectively. Under the hood, they have a 5,000mAh battery, with Nord CE3 supporting 80W fast-charging than 11 Pro's 67W re-fueling ability.

Price and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE3 is priced at Rs. 26,999 for its 8GB/128GB and Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB/256GB. It will go on sale starting in August. The Realme 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 23,999 for 8GB/128GB, Rs. 24,999 for 8GB/256GB, and Rs. 27,999 for 12GB/256GB. It can be purchased via Realme's official website and Flipkart. Its base trim includes Rs. 1,000 additional discount.

Which one should you pick?

The Realme 11 Pro can meet your average daily requirements, while also delivering the look and feel of a premium handset. It is a solid pick under Rs. 25,000. On the other hand, if you want an all-rounder which offers better camera and hardware performance, along with a higher resale value, wait for the OnePlus Nord CE3.