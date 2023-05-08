Technology

Looking for a tablet under Rs. 40,000? Check our recommendations

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2023, 05:25 am 4 min read

The Realme Pad X supports 33W fast-charging (Photo credit: Realme)

Tablets are great alternatives to laptops for digital content consumption and academic-related work. Since a lot of people have been working remotely since the pandemic, tablets have become a means to do their jobs. Here are some of the best-performing tables in the Indian market under Rs. 40,000. You can consider one depending on your budget and requirements.

Nokia T21: Starts at Rs. 17,999

The Nokia T21 has a sandblasted aluminum body with IP52-rated protection. The tablet offers a 10.36-inch 2K IPS LCD with Widevine L1 and stylus support. It gets an 8MP camera on the front and rear. It houses a UNISOC T612 processor, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (512GB expandable). The device boots Android 12, and packs an 8,200mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The tablet comes in Wi-Fi and Cellular models

The Nokia T21 includes 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port. It is available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+Cellular models costing Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Realme Pad X: Begins at Rs. 19,999

The Realme Pad X offers a matte aluminum frame and back. It gets stylus and keyboard connectivity. The tablet packs a 10.95-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel. It has 13MP (rear) and 8MP (front) cameras. A Snapdragon 695 processor and O1 Ultra-Vision Engine power the device. It ships with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, and houses an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and reverse charging.

It gets up to 6GB of RAM

The Realme Pad X offers 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and Type-C connectivity. It has a 4GB/64GB (Wi-Fi only) model, which costs Rs. 19,999. The Wi-Fi+Cellular model comes in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Lenovo Tab P11: Starts at Rs. 29,999

The Lenovo Tab P11 has a metal unibody design, with a stylus/keyboard support. It gets IP52 water ingress protection. The device settles for an 11-inch 2K LCD screen with HDR and Dolby Vision. It equips 13MP rear snapper and an 8MP front camera. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset. It ships with Android 11, and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charging.

It offers up to 8GB of RAM

The Lenovo Tab P11 offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port. It gets Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers. The 5G tablet is priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB cellular models, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Available at Rs. 35,999

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has an aluminum build. It supports a stylus pen and keyboard connectivity. The tablet flaunts a 12.4-inch QHD+ TFT LCD screen. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The Wi-Fi model of the device is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset. It ships with Android 11, and packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging.

It packs AKG-tuned dual speakers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is offered with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port. It gets AKG-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The device's Wi-Fi trim is available in a 4GB/64GB configuration costing Rs. 35,999 on Amazon.

OnePlus Pad: Begins at Rs. 37,999

The OnePlus Pad has a CNC aluminum unibody, with a stylus pen and keyboard connectivity. The tablet boasts an 11.61-inch LCD panel, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and a 7:5 aspect ratio. On the rear, it has a 13MP camera. Up front, it has an 8MP shooter. It features Dimensity 9000 chip, Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

It is available in Wi-Fi-only trims

On the OnePlus Pad, you get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port. It packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Wi-Fi-only tablet costs Rs. 37,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 39,999 for its 12GB/256GB model.