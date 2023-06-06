Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 goes official for Rs. 30,000: Check features

Samsung Galaxy F54 goes official for Rs. 30,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2023, 02:31 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy F54 5G supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F54 as its latest 5G smartphone in India. As for the highlights, the device bears a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 108MP (OIS) primary camera, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 6,000mAh battery. The device is priced at Rs. 29,999. It will be up for grabs with an introductory offer starting today at 3:00pm via several outlets.

Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy F54 appears to be a promising mid-range smartphone, as it comes with a high-resolution display, a long-lasting battery, and camera abilities including Nightography.

Additionally, the brand's assurance to deliver four OS updates makes the device even more considerable.

At its price point, the Galaxy F54 will compete with the likes of POCO F5, Motorola Edge 40, and the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+.

The device packs a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Galaxy F54 has a punch-hole cut-out at the top center and a power-button-embedded fingerprint scanner. Its rear panel features a vertically-stacked triple camera arrangement, similar to Samsung's existing models in the segment. The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs 199g.

It settles for a 108MP main camera with OIS

The Galaxy F54 5G offers a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, it features a 32MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

A long-lasting 6,000mAh battery fuels the phone

The Galaxy F54 5G is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1380 chipset, mated with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (up to 1TB expandable). The handset boots Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. Under the hood, it houses a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 25W charging. The 5G phone includes dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy F54 bears a price tag of Rs. 29,999 (Rs. 27,999 after discount) for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration, which will be up for pre-orders today via Samsung's e-store, Flipkart, and select retail outlets. It is offered in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver colors.