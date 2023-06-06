Technology

iOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma: Check features and availability

Apple's keynote for this year was jam-packed with information about a wide range of hardware and software products. While the Vision Pro headset has been the main attraction of WWDC 2023, there were numerous announcements related to the new features coming to iOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, and iPadOS 17. Here, we discuss the top highlights of all the operating systems.

iOS 17 brings redesigned Phone app with Contact Posters

The iOS 17 features centered primarily around the apps/services including Phone, Contacts, and FaceTime. Apple has extended the Lock Screen customizability from iOS 16 to the Phone app. The latest update redesigns the Phone app with Contact Posters. You can personalize how your contact card looks when you call others. With iOS 17, your iPhone can autofill verification codes in Safari directly from emails.

You can now send locations via Messages

The iOS 17 update also adds several features to the Messages app. The Search Filter has been introduced to Messages to narrow your search results. Also, you can now send your location (Check-In), use stickers, swipe to reply, jump between top/bottom unread messages, and read audio message transcriptions, within the app. The update also brings a much-needed revamp to widgets, which makes them interactive.

iOS 17 also introduces a Journal app to iPhones

AirDrop has received some improvements too. It now lets you transfer files via internet if the recipient goes out of range. iOS 17 introduces "StandBy" to have a glance at information (weather/widgets/time, Live Activities) when your iPhone is locked or charging wirelessly. Another noteworthy addition is the new Journal app, which allows users to note down their thoughts to reflect on moments later.

Apple has unveiled Smart Stack on watchOS 10

The watchOS 10 update is here with a wide range of improvements for Apple smartwatches. The most important one on the list is "Smart Stack," which is accessible by turning the Digital Crown. It lets you view situation-based widgets. The update also adds a new design language, as the stock apps and others now provide additional information by leveraging more of the display.

New watch faces, better compass app on watchOS 10

The watchOS 10 update improves the Mindfulness app. It includes a new option "Palette" to show the time in a variety of colors when the time changes. A new interactive face featuring Snoopy and Woodstock has also been introduced. Apple also included new features for cyclists using smartwatches. The Compass app is getting two new facilities: Cellular Connection and Last Emergency Call.

macOS Sonoma improves video calling experience on MacBooks

Apple's next iteration of macOS, dubbed macOS Sonoma, introduces interactive widgets to MacBooks. These widgets work in a similar fashion as on iOS/iPadOS. It brings smart video conferencing features like Presenter Overlay, which extracts the presenter in a video call and places them on top of the content. Reactions have also been added to share instant feedback in a video call.

It also brings Game mode to the laptops

The macOS Sonoma brings Game mode to let gamers utilize the stellar performance of MacBooks, ensuring the CPU and GPU prioritize games. The Game Mode also reduces audio latency on AirPods and doubles the Bluetooth sampling rate on Sony DualSense, Xbox Core, and Nintendo Pro controllers. macOS Sonoma lets you add websites to the Dock and access them directly in an app-like window.

iPadOS 17 brings a handful of noteworthy features to iPads

The iPadOS 17 update adds lock screen customization to iPads, allowing users to select fonts/widgets/themes for lock screens. Interactive widgets are also a part of iPadOS 17, which adds a Search filter for the Messages app. The firmware introduces audio message transcription, for extracting text from voice messages. Safari has also received some upgrades. Later this year, the Health app is coming to iPads.

tvOS 17 introduces FaceTime on Apple TV

Apple's tvOS 17 brings FaceTime to a bigger screen. It wirelessly connects to an iPhone/iPad and uses its camera for FaceTime video calls, which are displayed on the Apple TV-connected smart television. The update adds a re-designed control center and also brings Find My Remote, which lets individuals use their iPhone remote app to locate the Siri Voice Remote.

The developer betas for all OS versions are now available

Apple will roll out iOS 17 later this year. The developer beta is now rolling out, followed by a public debut very soon. The watchOS 10 update will be available to download sometime later this year, after successful developer and public beta testing. The macOS Sonoma firmware is slated to launch for free starting later this year, similar to iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17.