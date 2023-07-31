COVID-19 begins to rise again in US, warns CDC

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 31, 2023 | 01:03 pm 2 min read

COVID-19 has started to rise again in the United States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States (US) this summer. It reported a 10% increase in the number of hospitalizations of infected people—the sharpest jump since December 2022. The second week of July reportedly saw over 7,100 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized, up from 6,444 the prior week.

Why does this story matter?

Scientists are predicting another significant wave of COVID-19 in the upcoming fall and winter. Some have even suggested that it could be worse than a severe flu season this year and next. It's important to note that the coronavirus caused a global public health crisis and overwhelmed healthcare systems in most US states during the peak of the pandemic.

COVID-19 rise could be start of late summer wave: CDC

Dr. Brendan Jackson, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, told NPR that COVID-19 is starting to rise again after a nearly seven-month drop. According to him, the percentage of patients testing positive for the virus, as well as the number of people seeking COVID-19 treatment in emergency departments, began rising in early July. "This could be the start of a late summer wave," he said.

Significant spike reported in Southeast region of US

The CDC observed a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the Southeast region of the US, per Fox News. Kathleen Conley, the health agency spokesperson, stated that early indicators such as emergency department visits, test positivity, and wastewater levels preceded a recent surge in hospitalizations. However, despite the rise, the overall COVID-19 rates in the US remain relatively low, she added.

Older, co-morbid people at higher risk of COVID-19 complication

Doctors told NPR that older people and those with co-morbidities are at high risk for COVID-19 complications. They advised them to protect themselves by vaccinating, testing, and getting treated fast if they become infected. "People are becoming newly susceptible every day. People are aging into riskier age brackets. New people are being born," said Jennifer Nuzzo of the Brown University School of Public Health.

