India flags concern over 'Khalistan freedom rally' in Canada

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 03, 2023 | 02:13 pm 2 min read

India has flagged serious concern over Khalistan freedom rally in Canada

India strongly opposed the proposed "Khalistan freedom march" slated for Saturday in Canada, claiming it would endanger its diplomats. Reportedly, posters that had threat references to the Indian High Commissioner in Ottawa and the Consulate General in Toronto were distributed. The rally is being held in the name of pro-Khalistan priest Harjeet Singh Nijjar, who was found murdered in a parking lot recently.

Why does this story matter?

Many pro-Khalistan organizations blamed Indian officials for Nijjar's murder. Nijjar, a leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was facing various terror-related accusations from India. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also issued a Rs. 10 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest. However, Canadian courts found no evidence against him and ruled that SFJ did not use violence.

Concerns about security of diplomats conveyed to Canadian authorities

A senior Indian official told the Hindustan Times that concerns about the security of diplomats have been communicated informally to top officials associated with Global Affairs Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which is tasked with diplomatic security, and police departments in Ottawa and Toronto. He said authorities would be informed formally of the heightened concerns following the long weekend for Canada Day.

Rally an attempt to cause harm to envoys: Indian diplomats

"In the garb of freedom of expression, they are attempting to cause harm to foreign envoys, which may not be the intention of Canadian law and constitution, under which such rights are provided," India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma told the HT.

India raises concern following protests in March

According to Indian officials, Canada has been "receptive" to their concerns and "collaborates closely" when it comes to safeguarding diplomatic premises in Canada. However, they expressed grave worry after Khalistani protesters penetrated the security perimeter of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa on March 23, protesting the hunt for Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh, who was at the time absconding.

Similar rallies in other countries

In addition to Canada, pro-Khalistan rallies have been held in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The protests were organized following the arrests of Singh's aides by the Punjab Police. On March 19, protesters shouting pro-Khalistan slogans broke open the security barriers and installed two Khalistani flags inside the consulate premises in San Francisco.

