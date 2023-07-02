World

4 dead, over 25 injured in Baltimore mass shooting: Report

4 dead, over 25 injured in Baltimore mass shooting: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana July 02, 2023 | 06:08 pm 3 min read

At least 4 dead in Baltimore mass shooting: Report

At least four individuals were killed and 25 others were injured after an unidentified person reportedly opened fire at a party in Baltimore, United States (US), early on Sunday (local time). According to the news outlet BNO News, the mass shooting took place in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood, where more than 100 people were attending a party when the unidentified individual fired around 30 rounds.

Baltimore police reveal details on incident

While providing details of what happened, acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley said cops and medical personnel received reports of gunshots at around 12:30am on Sunday. Worley also confirmed that 30 people were shot, including three people who are currently in critical condition. While police are yet to make any arrests, investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to try and identify the unknown assailant.

Shooting took place in 800 block of Gretna Court: Police

Taking to Twitter, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said, "BPD is on the scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 block of Gretna Court in our Southern District." "Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue," added the post.

Check out BPD's Twitter post

Baltimore mayor reacts to Brooklyn shooting

Meanwhile, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott expressed grief over the Baltimore mass shooting incident and said a probe was underway. The mayor also revealed that detectives of the homicide department were working on the case, and it will soon be revealed what exactly happened in Brooklyn. While labeling the shooting as a "reckless cowardly act," Scott also confirmed the death of two victims.

Baltimore is grieving: Mayor Scott

"All of Baltimore is grieving the lives that we lost here our hearts are with all those that are recovering as a result of this mass shooting," Mayor Scott stated during a press conference, reported the news outlet Fox News. "This investigation is ongoing, and our homicide detectives will continue to work until they find out what happened here," he added.

US witnessed 337 mass shootings in 2023 so far

The US has a gun problem, which results in frequent shooting incidents. It reportedly has the highest rate of gun violence among developed countries. Sunday's mass shooting is the 337th such incident this year, according to Gun Violence Archive (GVA). GVA defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people, barring the attacker, are shot dead at the same time.

Share this timeline