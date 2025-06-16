They're 'big players': 'Housefull 5' director on objectifying women claims
In a recent interview with Firstpost, Tarun Mansukhani, the director of Housefull 5, defended his film against allegations of objectifying women.
The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, and others. Despite its box-office success, it has faced criticism for its treatment of female characters.
However, Mansukhani argued that each female actor plays a significant role in the story.
Role portrayal
Each female character is important to the story, he explains
When asked about the portrayal of women in Housefull 5, Mansukhani defended his film.
He said, "I don't think so, honestly. Each of them is a very big player in this entire game."
He explained that the female characters are as important to the plot as their male counterparts.
"It's easy to point out and say that that is not the case, and they have been only there for ornamentation, but I don't agree with that entirely."
Box-office expectations
No box office expectations, says Mansukhani
When asked about his expectations for Housefull 5's box office performance, Mansukhani said he didn't have any specific goals.
He told Firstpost, "I honestly didn't go ahead making the film with any kind of box office expectations."
He said, " It's not a film (that) was made to go to Cannes or any film festival."
Film details
Two different endings for 'Housefull 5'
Mansukhani also spoke about the unique concept of Housefull 5, which features two different climaxes.
He revealed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala had had this idea for a long time but never got the chance to use it until now. Despite some logistical challenges, he was excited to explore this new territory in filmmaking.
"We tried it. We hope we can take things in a newer direction after this," he added.