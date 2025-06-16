What's the story

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Tarun Mansukhani, the director of Housefull 5, defended his film against allegations of objectifying women.

The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, and others. Despite its box-office success, it has faced criticism for its treatment of female characters.

However, Mansukhani argued that each female actor plays a significant role in the story.