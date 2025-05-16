What's the story

King just became king-size!

In a thrilling development, Rani Mukerji is reportedly reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming action thriller.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by Red Chillies and Marflix and boasts an impressive ensemble cast.

Mukerji and Khan have given us innumerable hits, including Paheli, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and of course, the good old Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.