'King' to mark Rani and Shah Rukh Khan's big reunion
What's the story
King just became king-size!
In a thrilling development, Rani Mukerji is reportedly reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming action thriller.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by Red Chillies and Marflix and boasts an impressive ensemble cast.
Mukerji and Khan have given us innumerable hits, including Paheli, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and of course, the good old Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Character significance
Mukerji's role crucial to 'King's plot
Mukerji will play a pivotal extended cameo role as Suhana Khan's mother.
An insider told Pinkvilla that Mukerji's part will require just five days of shoot.
"It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's offer for King. She heard the part and instantly agreed to onboard the film. Rani's track is the heart of King," the source said.
Production details
'King' to start filming on May 20
With Mukerji's addition, King has rounded up its main cast.
The movie will start shooting in Mumbai on May 20 and will continue with an international schedule in Europe.
Along with Khan and Mukerji, the star-studded cast features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.
King is expected to release between October and December 2026, with Khan as an assassin facing off Bachchan.