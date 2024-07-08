In brief Simplifying... In brief After a slap incident on the show Bigg Boss, Vishal Pandey's parents have demanded the eviction of Armaan Malik.

They defended their son's character and questioned how praising someone, specifically Kritika, could be considered wrong.

The incident was sparked when Pandey confessed to liking Kritika, which angered Malik and led to him slapping Pandey. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant slaps co-participant

'Evict Armaan Malik': Vishal's parents demand action after slap incident

By Tanvi Gupta 10:26 am Jul 08, 202410:26 am

What's the story The reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been embroiled in controversy after contestant Armaan Malik slapped fellow participant Vishal Pandey over a comment about his second wife, Kritika Malik. This incident was sparked by a viral video showing Pandey and Luv Kataria joking about Kritika's gym attire. Now, the slap has led to an emotional plea from Pandey's parents, demanding Armaan's eviction from the show.

Parental plea

'I request Bigg Boss to evict that man...'

In response to the slap incident, Pandey's parents released a video statement expressing their distress and demanding Armaan's eviction. They stated, "Please Bigg Boss, mujhe aapse nivedan hai ki uss insaan ko ghar se bahaar nikalo jo mere bachche pe haath uthaya. (I request Bigg Boss to evict that man from the show)." "We have raised our child with lot of love and have never hit him. We didn't send him on the show thinking that someone would hit him."

Character defense

Parents defended Pandey's character amid controversy

Pandey's parents also defended their son's character in the statement, refuting allegations of him having a fake personality. They asserted, "Vishal ki personality jaisa hai voh vaisa hi dikha raha hai. Uska ek hi chehra hai (Vishal is not fake, he only has one side and he's showing that only)." They questioned how praising someone—referring to Pandey's comments about Kritika—could be considered wrong.

Clarification

'How is it wrong to praise someone?'

The parents continued: "Aap log dekhiye video, Vishal ne Kritika ko bhi yahi bola hai ki bhabhi aap makeup ke bina zyada acchi lagti hain. Kisi ko praise karna mere hisaab se toh galat nahi ho sakta hai (Please watch the video, Vishal directly praised Kritika. How is it wrong to praise someone?)." "We request with folded hands to please evict this criminal from the show. We don't come from such a family," they added.

Episode revelations

'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode revealed everything in detail

During Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Malik's first wife, evicted contestant Payal Malik, returned to disclose that Pandey had confessed to liking Kritika. This confession led to Malik asking Kataria to repeat Pandey's exact words: "Kritika bhabhi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika bhabhi a lot)." "I feel guilty about it." The repetition of these comments angered Malik, resulting in him slapping Pandey. The show's host—Anil Kapoor—along with Payal, reprimanded Pandey for his comments.