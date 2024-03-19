Next Article

What's the story The controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav is embroiled in legal turmoil due to his alleged involvement in the snake venom scandal that surfaced in 2023. Just two days ago, he was arrested in this case, and now a new angle has emerged. According to police sources, while money was cited as one motive, Yadav allegedly supplied snake venom in an attempt to "increase his fan base" and cultivate a "swag" persona.

Motive

He wanted to appear as someone 'unafraid of law'

Previously, a police source informed The Indian Express that Yadav had not confessed to the crime. However, on Monday, during questioning, the YouTuber eventually admitted to procuring venom for previous events he had hosted, NDTV reported. Now, authorities revealed Yadav's purported motive, stating that he sought to depict himself as someone "unafraid of law enforcement and can do whatever he wishes." Notably, following his arrest, he has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Details

Snake venom traced to parties linked to Yadav: Authorities

Per media reports, police investigations have also revealed the presence of snake venom at over "half a dozen parties" connected to Yadav. Attendees of these events are now being identified for possible legal repercussions related to their use of venom. This follows the 2023 arrest of five individuals after a rave party raid where nine snakes were discovered and approximately 20ml of snake venom was confiscated.

Legal charges

Yadav's potential legal consequences

To recall, in November, Yadav and five co-conspirators found themselves facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. This legal action stemmed from a complaint filed by an animal welfare activist associated with the People For Animals (PFA) NGO. Notably, PFA was founded by BJP leader and animal rights advocate Maneka Gandhi. Yadav's case now includes charges under Sections 8, 20, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Insights

Singer Fazilpuria may be next in line in scandal

When questioned about his involvement in the rave party, Yadav defended himself by claiming that the snakes were supplied by Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria. In November, a video featuring Yadav and singer Fazilpuria with a snake went viral. The video is now in the possession of the Noida Police, who are expected to issue a notice to the Haryanvi singer regarding his involvement in the scandal. The police are also probing any potential connections between Fazilpuria and a snake charmer, Rahul.