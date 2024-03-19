Next Article

'Rebel Moon Part Two' is slated for April 19 release

'Rebel Moon Part Two' trailer: Kora to shield Veldt

By Aikantik Bag 02:40 pm Mar 19, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Netflix recently dropped the official trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part Two - The Scargiver. Sofia Boutella is back in action as the defiant warrior Kora, three months following the premiere of the initial part, A Child of Fire. The follow-up film will explore Kora persisting in her quest to safeguard Veldt, a formerly tranquil village now endangered by Motherworld and the Imperium military. The preview teased thrilling action scenes and suggested an ongoing war.

OTT release

Premiere date, cast, and storyline

The second installment is slated for a direct Netflix release on April 19. According to the film's official synopsis, the sequel will further explore Kora's epic journey alongside the remaining warriors as they gear up to shield Veldt. The script has been crafted by Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten. Alongside Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher play pivotal roles.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post