OTT: 'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' premiere date out

What's the story The Telugu sleeper hit film Ambajipeta Marriage Band, featuring Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, and Saranya Pradeep, is set to premiere on the Aha streaming platform on Friday. Initially released in theaters on February 2, the movie garnered mostly positive reviews from critics. Aha announced the OTT release through a comical video shared on their social media platforms.

Plotline, cast, and crew of the film

Helmed by first-time director Dushyanth Katikineni, Ambajipeta Marriage Band narrates the tale of twin siblings seeking justice in a village riddled with discrimination. The film delves into themes like oppression and casteism with sincerity. Along with the main cast, the movie stars Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Goparaju Ramana, and Nithin Prasanna in pivotal roles. Producers Bunny Vasu, Dheeraj Mogilineni, and Venkatesh Maha supported the project.

