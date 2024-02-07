'Guntur Kaaram' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' has no chance of revival

By Aikantik Bag 10:54 am Feb 07, 202410:54 am

What's the story Superstar Mahesh Babu is a force of nature in Telugu films and the actor is known for his down-to-earth image in real life and charismatic image in reel life. His recently released entertainer Guntur Kaaram was in the buzz and opened to humongous numbers at the box office. Currently, it is struggling for momentum on the commercial front.

Next Article

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 130 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial earned Rs. 19 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 126.06 crore in India. The movie is about to end its run as it is set for OTT release on Friday. The cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Easwari Rao, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post