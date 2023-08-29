Nagarjuna's 'Naa Saami Ranga' first-look out on superstar's birthday

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 29, 2023 | 01:56 pm 2 min read

Nagarjuna's 'Naa Saami Ranga' to open in theaters on Sankranti, 2024

Tollywood superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna delighted fans on his 64th birthday by dropping the first look teaser of his upcoming film titled, Naa Saami Ranga. Slated for a Sankranti 2024 release, the film will go head-to-head with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, leading to a box-office showdown between two major Telugu stars during the festive season. As the anticipation reaches a crescendo, here's everything to know about Naa Saami Ranga.

Why does this story matter?

In an illustrious career spanning three decades, superstar Nagarjuna has enthralled audiences with his remarkable performances. In 2022, the actor captured headlines with his blockbuster hit, The Ghost, which also featured Sonal Chauhan in the lead. Now, as the fans celebrate the title reveal and first-look teaser of Naa Saami Ranga, they can look forward to an incredible action-packed Sankranti 2024 season with these two major releases vying for box-office success.

'Naa Saami Ranga': Inspiration behind the film's title

It is worth highlighting that the title pays homage to the Naa Saami Ranga track from Nagarjuna's father Akkineni Nageswara Rao's film Sipayi Chinnayya (1969). As of now, the film's story details remain under wraps, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more updates. The makers of the film took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop the poster of the project, accompanied by the caption that read, "Our next with the King Nagarjuna garu titled #NaaSaamiRanga. World wide release on Sankranti 2024 (sic)."

Take a look at the poster first, here!

An eye-catching first-look teaser introduced Nagarjuna in style!

Nagarjuna's upcoming film marks the directorial debut of Vijay Binni. The first look of the upcoming film depicts Nagarjuna in a mass look with unkempt hair and a nonchalant attitude, as he drops a punchline, announcing the title at the end of the clip. Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the film features Academy Award-winning music director MM Keeravani in its crew along with writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada (Dhamaka).

Check out the first-look teaser here!

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has joined hands with Dhanush for 'D51'

In a double delight for fans on Nagarjuna's birthday on Tuesday, it was revealed that the actor has teamed up with Dhanush to co-star in a multi-starrer film, tentatively titled D51. The movie is set to be directed by Sekhar Kammula and will be backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations banner. This ambitious project will also see Rashmika Mandanna portraying Dhanush's love interest.

