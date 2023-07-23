'Kanguva' first glimpse out: Everything to know about Suriya's film

July 23, 2023

First glimpse of Suriya-led 'Kanguva' was released on Sunday

The wait is finally over! On the special occasion of megastar Suriya's birthday, the first glimpse of the highly-anticipated magnum opus Kanguva was unveiled on Sunday, delighting fans. Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, the film will be released in 10 languages in an immersive 3D format. With the anticipation reaching a crescendo, here's everything about the upcoming film directed by Siva.

Why does this story matter?

Originally announced in April 2019, pre-production of Kanguva began in January 2021, with production scheduled to commence after Suriya wrapped up his work on Soorarai Pottru (2020). However, due to director Siva's project Annaatthe (2021), the filming of Kanguva was delayed. Later in 2022, the film was reannounced with the tentative title Suriya 42, marking the actor's 42nd film in a lead role.

First glimpse of 'Kanguva' packed with stunning visuals

The first glimpse of Kanguva has left no doubt that the film is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece. The over two-minute clip commences with a powerful dialogue that showcases the might of Suriya's character, portraying him as a formidable warrior. As the clip nears its conclusion, the audience is treated to a glimpse of Suriya's stupendous look, further fueling anticipation for the film.

Check out 'Kanguva' first-look teaser here

What the storyline of 'Kanguva' is about

Earlier in an interview, director Siva explained the title of the film: "Kangu" signifies fire in Tamil, while "Kanguva" refers to a man imbued with the power of fire. He further revealed that the film unfolds as a fictional narrative and it is set 1,500 years ago, and intricately weaves together elements from ancient Tamil culture and draws inspiration from diverse cultures across India.

Meet cast of 'Kanguva'

Reports suggest that the film features Suriya in five different roles, leading the ensemble cast that also includes Disha Patani, marking her Tamil film debut. Joining them are acclaimed actors, including Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, BS Avinash, and Jagapathi Babu, among others. With such a stellar lineup of actors, Kanguva promises to offer a captivating cinematic experience.

'Kanguva' mounted on massive budget of Rs. 350cr

Production for the Suriya-led film took place in diverse locations, encompassing Chennai, Puducherry, and Goa, among others. Notably, the movie holds the distinction of being the most expensive project in Suriya's illustrious career, with a whopping budget of Rs. 350cr, per reports, This ambitious undertaking reportedly positions Kanguva as the fifth-most expensive film ever made in India, signifying the magnitude of the cinematic spectacle.

