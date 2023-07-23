Celebrate Suriya's 48th birthday by watching these films

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 23, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Tamil superstar Suriya turned 48 years old on Sunday (July 23)

Suriya is one of the finest actors in India. His versatility, charming looks, and excellent acting skills have made him a favorite of millions. The National Film Award-winning actor has experimented with different genres of films and succeeded in each one of them. As he celebrates his 48th birthday on Sunday (July 23), here are five films of the actor you must watch.

'Soorarai Pottru' (2020)

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Soorarai Pottru is a film based on the life of Air Deccan's founder, Captain (Retired) GR Gopinath. Suriya played the lead role and won a National Film Award for his performance. The film is being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead, while Suriya is backing the film as a producer.

'Jai Bhim' (2021)

A critically-acclaimed film, Jai Bhim is undoubtedly one of the best movies of Suriya's career. He received praise for his performance both from critics and audiences. It is based on a case fought by Justice K Chandru—a former Madras High Court judge—when he was a practicing lawyer. It revolved around police atrocities against marginalized communities. Suriya's performance and compelling story make it a must-watch.

'24' (2016)

Directed by filmmaker Vikram Kumar, 24 is a science fiction action thriller film. Suriya essays the role of a watchmaker who happens to invent a device that helps one to time travel. The actor was seen in a triple role in the movie, and his performance was lauded by viewers and critics alike. It also co-starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen, among others.

'Vaaranam Aayiram' (2008)

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial Vaaranam Aayiram, which was released in 2008, stars Suriya alongside Sameera Reddy, Ramya, and Simran, among other actors. It is a coming-of-age action drama film. Suriya essayed the double role of a father and a son in the movie. Available to watch on ZEE5 (Telugu-dubbed version), the 2008 film went on to earn cult status over the years.

'Ghajini' (2005)

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Asin's superhit 2008 Hindi film Ghajini was a remake of a Tamil movie of the same title. The original film featured Suriya in the lead while Asin was the female protagonist. It also starred Nayanthara. AR Murugadoss directed the original and the remake, too. Ghajini reportedly drew inspiration from Happy Go Lovely (1951) and Christopher Nolan's Memento (2000).

