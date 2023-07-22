All about FEFSI controversy over alleged new norms for Kollywood

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 22, 2023 | 07:04 pm 2 min read

According to previous reports, the FEFSI has reportedly banned non-Tamil actors from working in Kollywood

The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has been in the news over rumors of banning actors from other film industries from working in Tamil cinema. This led to controversy after many actors raised their objections over the alleged rules of Kollywood. Amid all this, the FEFSI's general secretary has rejected these rumors, saying no such ban was imposed by the association.

Why does this story matter?

As per some media reports which did the rounds on Friday, the FEFSI allegedly laid down a number of new norms for the Tamil film industry, popularly known as Kollywood. Among these, one norm allegedly said that no non-Tamil actor would be allowed to work in Tamil cinema. As per another alleged rule, Tamil filmmakers were reportedly barred from shooting films at foreign locations.

'We can't ban actors;

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the general secretary of the FEFSI, Swaminathan, has reportedly rejected the rumors regarding the non-Tamil artists' ban in Kollywood. "These rumors are baseless and unfounded," he said, adding, "We can't ban actors from working in Tamil films since our organization has no such powers." Swaminathan further claimed the organization works to safeguard the interest of its cine workers.

No restrictions imposed on technicians

Furthermore, Swaminathan claimed that no restriction had been imposed on any of the technicians, including those from other states, who are presently working in Tamil Nadu. "Our dancers and fighters are working in Telugu films under 50% terms, and they can also come here on similar terms. This time, it was only about daily wage workers and nothing more (sic)," he clarified.

Look at popular non-Tamil actors in Kollywood

Indian cinema has been witnessing a cross-collaboration of work among film industries of different languages. This has particularly increased in the last few years. Several actors, especially from Telugu and Malayalam industry, have been working in Tamil films. Fahad Faasil is one such non-Tamil actor who has left a mark in the Tamil industry, especially with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram (2022), among others.

